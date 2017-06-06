LOS ANGELES:- A Prince musical named ‘Purple Rain’ is set to tour the UK in honour of the late star, and will include many of his greatest hits. The ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’ hitmaker tragically passed away in April 2016 from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 57, and now a musical - named ‘Purple Rain’ after the star’s hit single and album of the same name - based on his greatest hits is in the works. The creators behind the Michael Jackson themed musical ‘Thriller Live’ are the creative minds behind the show, and is set to showcase Prince’s most famous work including tracks such as ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Kiss’, ‘When Doves Cry’, and ‘Little Red Corvette’.–TL

Director Gary Lloyd said in a statement: ‘’Prince’s music and constant reinvention is legendary, so to get the opportunity to bring that and all his colourful characters to the theatrical stage is a dream. ‘’There is also a real appetite for live music shows that showcase the musicians as part of the performance. Prince was all about this. Prince was a consummate, theatrical artist, but in our show his music is the star.