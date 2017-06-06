LOS ANGELES-Sean Paul has revealed he is collaborating with Shakira on a new song called ‘Mad Love’.The ‘She Doesn’t Mind’ hitmaker has revealed he has teamed up with the 40-year-old singer for a song called ‘Mad Love’.

He said: ‘’I got something kind of more poppy coming in a little while, with Shakira. The song’s called ‘Mad Love’, it’s about being mad and having love.’’

And Sean says it is a ‘’dream come true’’ to work with the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer as they have been wanting to work together for a while.He added: ‘’We’ve always wanted to work together, and I was like, ‘Yo, I’ve always wanted to work with you!’ She was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to work with you too!’‘’And I was like, ‘No, I’ve always been told that you’re busy.’ And she’s like, ‘I’ve always been told that you’re busy!’ It’s a dream come true for me, I’ve been wanting to work with her [for a while].’’Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper went on to slam other artists for not ‘’paying homage’’ to the genre when they release Dancehall tracks. Speaking to Alex and Andrea on KISS FM, he shared: ‘’I don’t think any of these people are paying homage by doing Dancehall, but there are also young kids who don’t know about me, and they don’t know that Dancehall is a thing.‘’When they hear that song, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so’s new song! That’s so and so’s new music.’ I wish people would say, ‘This is my dancehall single.’ Because if I just decide to do a country and western single, Sean Paul singing about my woes, I would say this is my country single. ‘’It’s not a beef, I can’t be angry, that just means that our music has grown huge, and that people are seeing vibes in it. Artists want to catch a good vibe and sell records. They know that people are gonna rock with it, right now it’s the flavour of the month.’’