LONDON-Taylor Swift is keen to buy a property in London’s affluent area of Chelsea after her relationship with her beau Joe Alwyn ramped up a notch.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker has been spending considerably more time with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in his native England over the past few months and it looks like things are going so well that she’s now keen to have a base on this side of the pond.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him.’’

The 27-year-old beauty reportedly viewed a couple of properties on an exclusive street in the West London district last month - meaning she would be neighbours with some of the ‘Made in Chelsea’ cast and Duchess Catherine’s sister Pippa Middleton.

The insider explained: ‘’She’s been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently. Some of the places have been a stone’s throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives.

‘’The thought of Taylor Swift’s local pub being the same place where the ‘Made In Chelsea’ cast socialise could make for some interesting scenes.’’

And, although things are progressing at the speed of light, Taylor has decided she wants her romance with the 26-year-old actor to be ‘’insanely private’’ after she enjoyed public relationships with Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston.

A source said: ‘’Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe. She has learned from the past. She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.’’

The couple have been dating for several months after they met at a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016, but details of their romance only started coming out in May.

An insider explained previously: ‘’Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship.’’