LOS ANGELES:- DJ Khaled's Summerfest cruise will feature a host of hip-hop stars. The producer has recruited Future, Lil Wayne, Migos and A$AP Rocky to join him and fans on the return voyage from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas from June 30 to July 3. Pitchfork reports that the ''18s and over'' cruise will feature a ''Meet & Greet Reception,'' ''Themed Parties'' and ''Partying and mingling up close and personal with the entertainers.''