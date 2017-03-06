LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly split up because he wasn't ready to settle down.

The pair recently ended their almost year-long romance and sources close to the pair say Orlando, 40 - who has son Flynn, six, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, didn't want to get too serious.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Katy and Orlando had a great time together.

''It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages.

''Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that.

''At 32, Katy doesn't want to waste any more time. It became a strain.''

Katy married comedian Russell Brand in 2010, but he filed for divorce in 2011.

The 32-year-old star took to Twitter following her split with Orlando to insist that the pair were still friends.

She wrote: ''HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017 U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! (sic)''

And the pair are also said to have split up after the relationship because ''more and more work''.

A source shared: ''It just became more and more work to make it work. Because this wasn't something permanent, it just became time to take a break.''

And another insider added: ''There was nothing dramatic or over the top. Katy's going through a lot of changes for her new music - both physically and emotionally - and this was a part of that.''

Katy and Orlando announced their split in a joint statement where they revealed they would be ''taking [a] respectful, loving space at this time''.

They said: ''Before falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.''