LOS ANGELES-HBO has confirmed they will be working on spinoff shows for Game of Thrones which could see their reign at the top of the TV charts continue for years to come.

A team of writers, including George RR Martin the author of A Song of Ice and Fire series which the show is based off are working on ideas to expand the Game of Thrones universe.

The show is the most watched in HBO’s history with an average audience of over five million people tuning in each week to see the events unfold across Westeros.

A spokeswoman for HBO said on Friday: "We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in."

This could be arguably the most obvious choice for a spinoff series as it has been regularly referenced in the TV show.

Robert's Rebellion would begin approximately fifteen years before the current series began and would focus on the conflict that won Robert Baratheon's the Iron Throne.

The series would also feature the Mad King Aerys Targaryen, the elusive Tower of Joy and could provide viewers with the truth behind Jon Snow's true parentage.

Having this is a spinoff would allow viewers to experience the history of the Seven Kingdoms while finally seeing the infamous Aegon Targaryen.