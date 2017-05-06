LOSANGELES: Charttopping star Jennifer Lopez has heaped praise on her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, saying he is ''the best''.

The 47yearold singer has been dating the baseball legend since February and Jennifer has gushed about her boyfriend during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'. She told the show's host: ''He's the best. You would love him. He's a great guy. He's fun. Awesome.'' Jennifer's remarks come shortly after a report said that while the celebrity duo are ''madly in love'', they won't be getting engaged anytime soon.

A source said: ''Jennifer and Alex are madly in love. They are the real thing Marriage isn't on Jennifer's radar at the moment. She's been married three times already. She has two beautiful kids who are the focus of her life. I think she's at a point in her life where she doesn't need a husband to feel like she's in a committed, loving relationship. ''Alex is a gentleman and fortunately has a lot of free time right now to be the perfect boyfriend. He focuses all his energy and time into Jennifer, who always has a million things going on. They balance each other well and have a great time together. I don't think she needs another engagement ring or a marriage certificate to be happy.''

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala earlier this week and showed off how ''super into each other they are''.

The insider added: ''Everyone who saw them on Monday night could see how super into each other they are.

''They didn't leave each other's side for a minute. Wherever Jennifer went, Alex followed. They only had eyes for each other.''