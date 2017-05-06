LONDON:-Line of Duty has been commissioned for a sixth season, before the fifth has even started being made. The show's creator Jed Mercurio told BBC News last week he was uncertain about the possibility of a sixth series. But BBC director general Tony Hall has now confirmed fans can look forward to two more outings. "I am very excited to say there's not one but two more series of Line of Duty. So hooray for AC12!" he said. Mercurio had previously told Radio Times: "I certainly would make six. Whether I would go beyond six would depend on how series five went."



The fourth series of the BBC One police drama reached a dramatic climax on Sunday, with an average of 7.46 million viewers tuning in to the finale.