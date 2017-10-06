New York - Who will be immortalised in the famous Hall of Fame next year?

It’s that time of year again where rock fans have the difficult decision of voting on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ballot for 2018, this year picking from nineteen amazing candidates including Bon Jovi, Radiohead, LL Cool J and Nina Simone. Truly spoilt for choice.

Fans can sign up and vote for up to five candidates on the induction ballot, including the newly eligible Rage Against The Machine and Radiohead. Plus, another seven of the nominees are up for induction for the very first time while the likes of J. Geils Band and LL Cool J face their fifth and fourth nominations respectively.

Perhaps the most obvious nominee on the list are Bon Jovi who, since becoming eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, have only been nominated once before, in 2011. Artists become eligible 25 years after their first record is released and it’s up to the Nominating Committee to choose who gets a vote. Before fans were able to vote, it was a wide group of historians, music industry experts and current Hall of Fame inductees that would choose the inductees.

Among the posthumous nominations are pioneers the likes of Link Wray (who died in 2005 and has been eligible since 1983), Nina Simone (who died in 2003) and Sister Rosetta Tharpe (who died in 1973 and was eligible from 1963).

Three new wave bands are up for induction this year; The Cars, Depeche Mode and Eurythmics; as well as British rock bands such as Dire Straits, Judas Priest, The Zombies and The Moody Blues. Soloist Kate Bush completes the list of musicians from across the pond.

Michigan rockers MC5 are nominated for the third time, while New Orleans funk group The Meters are listed for the fourth time. And while we’re talking funk, Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan have been nominated for the second time with the first being for 2012.