WASHINGTON - All five of America’s living former presidents will take the stage later this month to raise money for victims of hurricanes that ravaged the southern United States and the Caribbean. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will appear together at a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University on October 21. The three Democrats and two Republicans have teamed up to raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The event, titled “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” will feature Alabama, The Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Sam Moore.

In a statement, George W. Bush said the members of this most exclusive of clubs were “very grateful to these wonderful performers - some of them old friends, some of them new - for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.”