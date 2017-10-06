CM Los Angeles - A bevy of Latin stars, including chart toppers Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello, are teaming up on a charity single to raise money for storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The island has been left devastated in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s destructive passage through the Caribbean, and Lin-Manuel Miranda has assembled a huge array of Latin artists to record a song which he describes is a ‘’love letter to Puerto Rico’’ and will be released this Friday (today) to raise funds to help victims. Lin-Manuel - whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico -announced the news on Facebook and Twitter and shared an image of the list of stars involved on the project, with names including former lovers J.Lo and Marc,Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez, John Leguizamo and Luis Fonsi among others.

He captioned it: ‘’Can’t wait for you to hear this song. Song title and artwork tomorrow. Keep doing good. (sic)’’

Lin-Manuel has also shared a Latin-themed playlist called ‘For Puerto Rico’ that he made on music streaming service Spotify which is made up of all the artists who have joined him for the charity song.

Spotify bosses have agreed to donate cash to the Puerto Rico relief effort every time fans stream the compilation.

Lin-Manuel - who created Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ - has told his fans that if the playlist gets 50,000 streams he will share a throwback picture of himself with Jennifer Lopez when they were in college together. He tweeted: ‘’I’ll sweeten the pot ... If this playlist hits 50K followers, I’ll share a pic of me IN @JLo DRAG FROM COLLEGE. (sic)’’