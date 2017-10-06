NEW YORK - An exhibition on David Bowie’s creative origins, which has pulled in major crowds around the world, will end next year in the late rocker’s adopted home of New York. The Brooklyn Museum announced Wednesday that it will be the final site of the exhibition “David Bowie is,” which has drawn nearly 1.8 million visitors worldwide since it opened in 2013 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Brooklyn exhibition will span Bowie’s entire life through his death in 2016 and will include objects that did not appear in previous cities, the museum said.