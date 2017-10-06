LOS ANGELES: A record 92 countries including Pakistan have submitted films for the best foreign-language Oscar to be handed out at the Academy Awards in March. The film is inspired by true events. It tells the story of a handicapped nine-year-old boy who is left to die in the wilderness but embarks on a journey home. It is written by Mashood Qadri, the film stars Karam Hussain, Arif Bahalim, Najeeba Faiz, Imran Aslam, Saleem Mairaj, Tipu Yorguc, Hafeez Ali, and Shahid Nizami. Sawaan has won the award of
Below is a list of the submissions along with the names of the directors.
Afghanistan, "A Letter to the President," Roya Sadat
Albania, "Daybreak," Gentian Koçi
Algeria, "Road to Istanbul," Rachid Bouchareb
Argentina, "Zama," Lucrecia Martel
Armenia, "Yeva," Anahit Abad
Australia, "The Space Between," Ruth Borgobello
Austria, "Happy End," Michael Haneke
Azerbaijan, "Pomegranate Orchard," Ilgar Najaf
Bangladesh, "The Cage," Akram Khan
Belgium, "Racer and the Jailbird," Michaël R. Roskam
Bolivia, "Dark Skull," Kiro Russo
Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Men Don´t Cry," Alen Drljevic
Brazil, "Bingo - The King of the Mornings," Daniel Rezende
Bulgaria, "Glory," Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Cambodia, "First They Killed My Father," Angelina Jolie
Canada, "Hochelaga, Land of Souls," François Girard
Chile, "A Fantastic Woman," Sebastian Lelio
China, "Wolf Warrior 2," Wu Jing
Colombia, "Guilty Men," Ivan D. Gaona
Costa Rica, "The Sound of Things," Ariel Escalante
Croatia, "Quit Staring at My Plate," Hana Jusic
Czech Republic, "Ice Mother," Bohdan Slama
Denmark, "You Disappear," Peter Schonau Fog
Dominican Republic, "Woodpeckers," Jose Maria Cabral
Ecuador, "Alba," Ana Cristina Barragan
Egypt, "Sheikh Jackson," Amr Salama
Estonia, "November," Rainer Sarnet
Finland, "Tom of Finland," Dome Karukoski
France, "BPM (Beats Per Minute)," Robin Campillo
Georgia, "Scary Mother," Ana Urushadze
Germany, "In the Fade," Fatih Akin
Greece, "Amerika Square," Yannis Sakaridis
Haiti, "Ayiti Mon Amour," Guetty Felin
Honduras, "Morazan," Hispano Duron
Hong Kong, "Mad World," Wong Chun
Hungary, "On Body and Soul," Ildiko Enyedi
Iceland, "Under the Tree," Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson
India, "Newton," Amit V Masurkar
Indonesia, "Turah," Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo
Iran, "Breath," Narges Abyar
Iraq, "Reseba - The Dark Wind," Hussein Hassan
Ireland, "Song of Granite," Pat Collins
Israel, "Foxtrot," Samuel Maoz
Italy, "A Ciambra," Jonas Carpignano
Japan, "Her Love Boils Bathwater," Ryota Nakano
Kazakhstan, "The Road to Mother," Akhan Satayev
Kenya, "Kati Kati," Mbithi Masya
Kosovo, "Unwanted," Edon Rizvanolli
Kyrgyzstan, "Centaur," Aktan Arym Kubat
Lao People´s Democratic Republic, "Dearest Sister," Mattie Do
Latvia, "The Chronicles of Melanie," Viestur Kairish
Lebanon, "The Insult," Ziad Doueiri
Lithuania, "Frost," Sharunas Bartas
Luxembourg, "Barrage," Laura Schroeder
Mexico, "Tempestad," Tatiana Huezo
Mongolia, "The Children of Genghis," Zolbayar Dorj
Morocco, "Razzia," Nabil Ayouch
Mozambique, "The Train of Salt and Sugar," Licinio Azevedo
Nepal, "White Sun," Deepak Rauniyar
Netherlands, "Layla M.," Mijke de Jong
New Zealand, "One Thousand Ropes," Tusi Tamasese
Norway, "Thelma," Joachim Trier
Pakistan, "Saawan," Farhan Alam
Palestine, "Wajib," Annemarie Jacir
Panama, "Beyond Brotherhood," Arianne Benedetti
Paraguay, "Los Buscadores," Juan Carlos Maneglia, Tana Schembori
Peru, "Rosa Chumbe," Jonatan Relayze
Philippines, "Birdshot," Mikhail Red
Poland, "Spoor," Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik
Portugal, "Saint George," Marco Martins
Romania, "Fixeur," Adrian Sitaru
Russia, "Loveless," Andrey Zvyagintsev
Senegal, "Félicité," Alain Gomis
Serbia, "Requiem for Mrs. J.," Bojan Vuletic
Singapore, "Pop Aye," Kirsten Tan
Slovakia, "The Line," Peter Bebjak
Slovenia, "The Miner," Hanna A. W. Slak
South Africa, "The Wound," John Trengove
South Korea, "A Taxi Driver," Jang Hoon
Spain, "Summer 1993," Carla Simon
Sweden, "The Square," Ruben Östlund
Switzerland, "The Divine Order," Petra Volpe
Syria, "Little Gandhi," Sam Kadi
Taiwan, "Small Talk," Hui-Chen Huang
Thailand, "By the Time It Gets Dark," Anocha Suwichakornpong
Tunisia, "The Last of Us," Ala Eddine Slim
Turkey, "Ayla: The Daughter of War," Can Ulkay
Ukraine, "Black Level," Valentyn Vasyanovych
United Kingdom, "My Pure Land," Sarmad Masud
Uruguay, "Another Story of the World," Guillermo Casanova
Venezuela, "El Inca," Ignacio Castillo Cottin
Vietnam, "Father and Son," Luong Dinh Dung