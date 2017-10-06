GN London - Zayn Malik, James Bay and Ed Sheeran will all battle it out to win the Song of the Year prize at next week’s BMI London Awards. The nominees for the prestigious accolade have been announced ahead of the ceremony taking place at The Dorchester hotel in London on October 9. Zayn is in the running for ‘Pillowtalk’, Bay for ‘Let It Go’ and Ed has been nominated for penning Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’. The trio also face competition from DJ Paleface & Kyla for their contributions to ‘One Dance’ by Drake and Alexander Palmer, who write ‘Somewhere On A Beach’ performed by Dierks Bentley. The Song of the Year prize is given to the UK or European songwriter responsible for creating the most performed track on US radio and TV of the past 12 months from the BMI catalog.

For the last two years the award has been taken home by British songwriters; Sam Smith claimed it in 2015 for mega-hit ‘Stay With Me’ and last year Ed was recognised for global smash ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Whoever takes home the main prize, each of the five nominees will receive a BMI London Pop Award on the night.