LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa has cancelled her concert in Montreal that was due to take place on Monday evening citing ill health.

She wrote in the note posted to Twitter: ‘’To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. ‘’I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne (sic)’’ Gaga also revealed her team were working on postponing the show, adding: ‘’I’m so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my [heart] below.’’ Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer previously revealed she is keen to ‘’connect’’ with her fans and the wider public on a ‘’deeper level’’. She shared: ‘’I want to connect with people on a deeper level. And I wanna be able to see all those other things I’m interested in, but slowly and differently. ‘Joanne’ is about living every day as if it’s my last. For me, ‘Joanne’, in the simplest terms, it’s the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get. You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning. And for me, that’s what writing this album was all about.’’