LOS ANGELES-Hollywood actress Megan Fox has admitted her recovery from having a third child in August last year has been ‘’awful’’. The 31-year-old actress has sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and 12-month-old Journey, but Megan has revealed the recovery from her most-recent pregnancy has been by far the most difficult.

The ‘Transformers’ star explained: ‘’I haven’t slept in almost a year. ‘’There’s not one night that I have slept through the night. I’m still breastfeeding and he [Journey] wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up; they get in bed with me also.’’

Megan also revealed she found it harder than ever to shed her pregnancy weight.

The Hollywood icon has worked out diligently to recapture her pre-pregnancy figure, but she revealed it’s been an ‘’awful’’ experience. Speaking to ‘Extra’, she shared: ‘’I worked out really hard. ‘’This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful.’’ Meanwhile, Megan’s husband Brian Austin Green recently revealed he ‘’really wants’’ to have a daughter. The actor admitted he is keen to expand his brood with his partner and would love nothing more than to give their sons a baby sister. The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star - who also has a teenage son with his former partner Vanessa Marcil - said: ‘’I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome.

‘’I want a girl. I really want a girl.’’ But the dark-haired hunk is ‘’worried’’ that if he and Megan try for another baby, it will be another boy, which he is not ‘’ready’’ for. Brian explained: ‘’I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy. Not ‘just’ because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy, and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.’’