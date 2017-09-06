LAHORE-After a lot of ups and downs, hope and false starts, biopic of late Bollywood actor Om Puri is confirmed by her estranged wife NanditaPuri.

Nandita, who penned the critically acclaimed actor’s biography titled unlikely hero told Indian media, “I am adopting the book. I am making a biopic on Omji. I am taking part of the book and I am putting it as he wanted, as an inspirational story”.

She said she is yet to cast an actor who can essay OM puri as it is difficult to do so.

She further explained, “We are just at the developing stage of the screenplay. The script is the most important thing for a film. A few parts from the book and will mostly be throwing light on his struggle, the way Omji wanted.” “As a journalist, I had gone to interview him. He said. Why don’t you put my life story? He came from a very humble background. He worked at a tea stall at the age of six to put food for the family on the table.”

“His journey involved facing very difficult circumstances. From literally starving at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). If it hadn’t been for Girish Karnad who gave him a film and he got Rs 3000 and managed to get through two years of FTII on that. It was very difficult. “Even veteran film-maker Shyam Benegal had told me that when Omji was working in Mumbai, he was so poor and thin, he was down with jaundice and they used to think that he did not know whether the next meal was coming or not. From that, there are a hundred inspiring incidents from his childhood – how he overcame this, how he lived through it, how he surpassed it,” she added. Ompuri died after a massive heart attack in Mumbai this year. His last appearance will be seen in the Malala biopic Gul Makai.