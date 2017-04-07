LAHORE: The three-day Tamasha Festival (performing , which is being attended by artistes and delegates and delegates from different countries, began at Alhamra Halls of the Lahore Arts Council on Friday. .

The artistes from different countries including UAE, Australia, Japan, Korea and Sri Lanka are participating in the festival.

The festival will have theatre, dance and music performances, storytelling sessions, brainstorming panel discussions and workshops.

Tamasha festival will present eight major theatre plays, 21 performances by school groups and 10 interactive workshops for children, families and educators including different storytelling, theatrical, musical and dance performances along with some amazing school acting by renowned theatre groups/organizations all designed keeping in mind the young audiences.

The opening ceremony was attended by special guests and people from the theatre and performing arts such as Baela Raza Jamil, Bina Jawaad and Minister of Information, Culture and Youth Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman as honorable chief guest.

Renowned playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed said that I feel proud to be a part of Little Art organization The idea of the festival was to create a dialogue bringing people together at a platform where they can share ideas, developing the youth so they can take similar sorts of initiatives in the future promoting theatre performing arts in Lahore.

“The formula of theatre is tricky if the audience loves your work they will come again. These young artistes have done a brilliant job today. This festival is step towards success of the theatre industry in Pakistan,” he said.

Salima Hashmi was of the view that youth are our asset we should not neglect them. “When I first performed in Alhamra there was no fancy set, props and sound system. There was nothing but a garden with a hut. But then it was a significant experience in my life and I learnt a great deal from it. We should appreciate the young talent because these young people are our future,” Salima said.

“Gogi aur Jugnu ka Tamasha”

Directed by Imran Nafees and Shoaib Iqbal the play was based on an original story developed by the production team of Tamasha. It is the story of two children who are fascinated by the magic of cinema and films and want to experience it. The play is a family feast, and specially developed for children and young audience. The live music and colorful performances were remarkable.

Founder of The Little Art, Shoaib Iqbal said that our organization has worked extensively on unique projects for children in the medium of film, visual arts, puppetry and theater.

“Through this project we will be pioneering in producing theatre for children and young people in Pakistan where the performers of these plays are adults, performing for children. We hope that children will find this an exciting opportunity to enjoy with their families and fuel their creative imagination,” Shoaib said.