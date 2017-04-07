LAHORE - Renowned singer Zoe Viccaji will perform live on 8th April at Emporium Mall. The concert is set to begin at 7PM and will be open to families only.

Along with the concert, visitors can take advantage of other exciting activities like, a panipuri eating contest being hosted by Bombay Chowpatty on level 02 where the winner will be getting cash prizes. A magic show will also be held at the launch of the Alletto kiosk opening throughout the weekend. The concert has been initiated by one of the mall’s retailers to celebrate women and the two teams have come together to host the activity.

Zoe has been a favourite of the Pakistani nation since her initial days as a Coke Studio backing vocalist who then evolved into a lead vocalist on the platform where she gave us hits like IshqKinaara and RaatGaey.

The artist has launched a diverse variety of music tracks during her career on a variety of platforms and has time and again given Pakistanis the perfect music hits to listen to.