LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard and Elon Musk have reportedly split up.

The pair had been dating for around a year when billionaire businessman Elon, 46, decided to call time on his relationship with the 31-year-old ‘Aquaman’ actress.

A source told the Mail On Sunday: ‘’It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision.

‘’He ended it a week ago. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.’’

The split comes as a surprise after Amber’s father, David, previously said his daughter is keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon, who divorced actress Tallulah Riley for the second time last year.

He said: ‘’Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.

‘’One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.’’

And the ‘Magic Mike XXL’ star’s family are all said to have approved of her relationship with the businessman.

A source previously said: ‘’Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him.

‘’Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it’s definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan.

‘’Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he’s an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family.’’

Amber split from her first husband Johnny Depp in 2016 after just 15 months of marriage.