LONDON:- Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed Sunday that he underwent emergency surgery earlier this year after a cancerous lesion was found on his lung. “I’ve had a fight with a touch of lung cancer,” the 70-year-old told the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine. “There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye.” Wood described going for a check-up with the doctor in May, a routine event before the band went on tour.