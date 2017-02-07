LAHORE - A three-day Coke Food Festival concluded successfully with a huge number of visitors from all corners of the city and provided families an opportunity to plan a perfect day out.

The festival attracted over 30,000 visitors to sample the city’s culinary delights. Attendees witnessed chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoyed live music.

The last day of the festival featured performances by Quadrum the Percussionists, Nehaal Nasim, The Seven, Khumariyan, The Basement, Overload, Nabeel Shaukat and Asim Azhar along with various other fun-filled activities for the entire family.

During the festival, a diverse line-up of culinary talents local chefs also offered special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals. Families enjoyed and explored over 70 leading and burgeoning traditional/contemporary restaurants and 30 caterers, home chefs et al food stalls at this nonstop ‘Party in the Park’.

The Coke Food Fest also acknowledges that there is nothing quite like a home cooked meal; for which reason the festival celebrated home based chefs who make up a significant part of the Coke Food Fest, bringing a range of their multi-generational secret family recipes, soul food and unique flavors to all of Lahore.