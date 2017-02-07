LONDON:- It’s been announced that Ed Sheeran is going to perform at the Brit Awards this year. The 25-year-old will join Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Bruno Mars and Skepta on stage on 22 February. Ed’s no stranger to a Brit Award either, having won four himself including British Breakthrough Act in 2012. He made his latest comeback with record-breaking dual singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill. Those songs made him the first artist to chart at number one and two in the UK’s Official Singles Chart.–BBC

His third studio album ‘÷’ (divide) will be released on 3 March. BRIT Awards Chairman Jason Iley said: “Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world, constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does.”