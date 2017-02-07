LAHORE: People seem to be liking the rap song released by Pakistani youngsters on social media that mocks Waqar Zaka over the incident that happened a week ago.

A video went viral showing Waqar Zaka being thrashed by unidentified men in Karachi.

‘Junaid’ character appeared to be the suspect behind beating.

But this recent rap song titled as ‘Boss, mei ne apko bola kya hai?’ has featured on social media and though it sounds funny, the lyrics pretty much define everything that happened.

Watch it here:

The music video mocks the VIP security culture as well as names the restaurant where this fiasco happened. It has been uploaded by Wali Sheikh on Facebook and produced by renowned musician Taimoor Salahuddin.

The funny rap song has received 23k views as of yet.

Moreover, Waqar Zaka recently posted a video of himself with the guy named Junaid who apparently thrashed him.

It now seems like a ‘patch up’ has finally occurred between the two. Both sit next to each other and Waqar Zaka looks happy to announce that the dispute has finally ended.