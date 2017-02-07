LAHORE - Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees will not release in Pakistan.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said Monday Mahira’s Bollywood debut will not release in the country due to its ‘objectionable’ content.

According to sources, the recommendations forwarded by the CBFC panel deemed the film unsuitable for public screening because Raees portrayed Muslims as criminals, violent and terrorists

Most members objected to the film’s release, an official of the Punjab censor board said, adding that they will follow the decision of the central censor board.

The film was reviewed by Punjab and Sindh’s censor boards.

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave the thumbs up to the information ministry to lift the ‘ban’.

According to an official handout issued by the information ministry, the government is “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas”.

The statement, however, pointed out that the cinema houses would be allowed to screen movies only after approval from relevant censor boards.