Sanam Jung is a VJ, actress and a great host to the shows she has done. She gave birth to a beautiful baby girl back in November 2016 but we couldn't get to see her daughter properly but now she has surprised us with such adorable picture to which internet has reacted with a lot of love and good wishes for both parents and baby girl!

Have a look at the adorable picture:

A photo posted by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:58am PST

This is first baby photoshoot goals for every parent out there!