Sophie Turner hadn't been super vocal about the current political situation on Twitter in some time. But like her Game of Thrones alter-ego, Sansa Stark, when she returned she came for her enemies with a vengeance, reports Marie Claire.

You might remember that back in September, someone posted a photo of Kendall and Kylie Jenner with the caption, "Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait," which of course the Internet quickly turned into a satirical meme.

Name a more iconic duo.. I'll wait pic.twitter.com/DSeuruwigC — Jordan Rutecki (@flacko_jordye) September 28, 2016

Well, last week, Twitter user @81 posted the caption under a photo of Donald and Melania Trump.

Name a better duo? I'll wait . ???? pic.twitter.com/zuHGYNm6eO — ㅤ (@81) January 26, 2017

Which is when Sophie delivered this sick burn.

And in case you needed further explanation...

Sorry I haven't been tweeting much guys. Here's a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women's march. 3. Alternative facts is lol — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 4, 2017

We see you, Sophie.