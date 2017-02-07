Sophie Turner hadn't been super vocal about the current political situation on Twitter in some time. But like her Game of Thrones alter-ego, Sansa Stark, when she returned she came for her enemies with a vengeance, reports Marie Claire.
You might remember that back in September, someone posted a photo of Kendall and Kylie Jenner with the caption, "Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait," which of course the Internet quickly turned into a satirical meme.
Name a more iconic duo.. I'll wait pic.twitter.com/DSeuruwigC— Jordan Rutecki (@flacko_jordye) September 28, 2016
Well, last week, Twitter user @81 posted the caption under a photo of Donald and Melania Trump.
Name a better duo? I'll wait . ???? pic.twitter.com/zuHGYNm6eO— ㅤ (@81) January 26, 2017
Which is when Sophie delivered this sick burn.
@81 pic.twitter.com/dLAvyGBBsN— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 27, 2017
And in case you needed further explanation...
Sorry I haven't been tweeting much guys. Here's a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women's march. 3. Alternative facts is lol— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 4, 2017
We see you, Sophie.