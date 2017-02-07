PR Karachi - Jawed Sheikh Films hosted a cast meet-up for their upcoming project, titled Wajood in the main atrium of the Ocean Mall. Jawed Sheikh was in attendance himself, and was joined at the event with his co-stars including fellow living legends, Shahid and Nadeem.

Jawed sheikh said, “this is the first time, after my last directorial endeavor ‘Yeh Dil Aapka Hua’ and ‘Khulay Aasmaan Kay Neechay’ that I have felt such a strong pull towards the cinematic process. Everything about this movie inspired me to my core; the music, the script, my fellow cast. We eagerly anticipate the start of production.” Shooting of the film will commence on the 7th of February, in Pakistan with the second spell being conducted in Antalya, Turkey later this year.”

Danish Taimoor, Saeeda Imtiaz, Aditi Singh, Ali Saleem, Faiza Khan, Shaheen Khan, Asad Mehmood rounded off this ensemble cast. Jawed Sheikh will be directing the project himself, much to the eager excitement of the general public. This occasion is galvanized further due to the fact that he is returning to the director’s chair after a long hiatus from working behind the scenes.