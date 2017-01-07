HS-LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman had a ''vision'' of adopting children.

The 49-year-old actress - who adopted Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - could see the child she was going to adopt just like her character Sue Brierley did in 'Lion'.

Speaking at a Q&A about the new film, she said: ''I hadn't had an exact vision at the same time as she had but I had a similar feeling and an idea and this sense that I was going to adopt and I could see the child I was going to adopt.''

The 'Moulin Rouge!' star - who also has biological daughters Faith, six, and Sunday, eight, with her spouse Keith Urban - previously opened up about the possibility of adopting again.

She confessed: ''It's something I have thought about. But you never say 'never' about children, do you? [We] have got our hands full at the moment.''

Nicole felt particularly ''emotionally connected'' to the 'Lion' screenplay as it involved the topic of adoption.

She explained: ''Of course, when I choose things I have to be emotionally connected. And with this, I was - through the adoption. Also, there's the power of the unconditional love that a mother gives. A mother is there, whether it's Sue Brierley in the film, or me with my children.

''It's important to emphasise ... because a lot of times, with adoptive parents, people think, 'Oh, it's for other reasons.' People have said that to me; and they said it to Sue. But when it's the choice, it's just the choice. She talks about the vision she had of adopting the children; and I relate to that. It happened to me, too.''

And Nicole would fully support her adopted children's decision if they wanted to find out who their biological parents are.

She shared: ''Every family's experience with this is distinct and private.

''But we live in an ever more transparent world, technologically speaking. Kids are resourceful and the need to know your origin story is universal.''