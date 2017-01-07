For the first time since being robbed in Paris, France, Kim Kardashian West is seen tearfully opening up to sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian about the terrifying incident, reports ET Online.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she recalls in the latest promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

In October, Kim was gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and got away.

Also in the reality show promo, Kim is heard finding out about husband Kanye West being admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November for exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour. "Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" Kim says over the phone as she starts to cry.

"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she later explains.

While the teaser addresses the drama that has occurred in the mother of two's life over the past few months, the famous family still seeks to stay positive.

"We're so close," Kim says. "We feel each other's pain."

Just days prior to the release of the KUWTK promo, Kim made her return to social media after a three-month hiatus following the robbery. "It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work," a source told ET on Wednesday. "That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal."