Lahore-The Nescafe Basement Season 4 sensation and Kameez Teri Kali Fame Star singer Mehak Ali did her first ever live unplugged performance in an exclusive event in Lahore held at The Fagiro Club.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with who’s who of the entertainment industry, socialites and corporate giants coming together in an elegant mix of glitz. The event was organized by Glorious Productions and PR by Transmedia Digital Solutions.

The idea of the event was to bring the Nescafe Basement fame singer into limelight and get people listen to her melodious voice. The event was also part of the celebration of Mehak Ali’s latest song release Ishq. For Lahories, who are always on the search for such music avenues, the event did not disappoint them and it started with a drum solo and guitarist performance with Mehak melodious voice.

Mehak Ali said, "I had a fantastic time playing been playing a lot of songs in front of the audience. I have just finished recording song for a Bollywood Movie that will be released soon and also signed three projects with ISPR. My main motivation for participating in this initiative is to support our budding musicians and promote our music culture in Pakistan."