ISLAMABAD/MUMBAI-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over demise of veteran Bollywood star Om Puri who passed away after a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66 years old.

Paying homage to the acclaimed actor, the prime minister said that Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of Indian Cinema through his natural talent. The Prime Minister said that late Om Puri made significant contribution in linking the cultural ties between India and Pakistan and refused to succumb to the pressure of anti peace lobbies.

The prime minister prayed on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for patience and forbearance for the family of Om Puri to bear this irreparable loss.

Puri made his debut in the mid-1970s before going on to star in a number of major Hindi hits as well as in some Pakistani movies.

He starred in the 1999 Bafta-winning comedy "East is East" as a fish-and-chip shop owner who struggles to get his British family to follow the strict Pakistani customs he is used to.

In 2007 he played Pakistani general Muhammad Zia ul Haq in Hollywood film "Charlie Wilson's War", which starred Hanks and Julia Roberts.

In October he was accused of insulting Indian soldiers shortly after 19 were killed in an attack on an army base in Held Kashmir when he asked, "who had asked the soldiers to join the army?"

India blamed Pakistan for the raid and Puri was actually arguing against banning Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood films, but his comments sparked a furore on social media.

"It's really a great loss," the veteran scriptwriter Javed Akhtar told PTI.

"Wonderful person, great actor and with such impressive body of work, right from Satyajit Ray to any commercial Hindi film to films in US and Pakistan," he said, referring to the renowned Indian director.

Bollywood stars tweeted their shock at the news, which broke early Friday, with Amitabh Bachchan saying he was "shocked" to learn of Puri's death.

"A dear friend, a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent ... in grief!" he said.

Actress Priyanka Chopra said it was "The end of an era", adding, "the legacy lives on".