English rockers Coldplay have released a new song written with ambient legend Brian Eno, with proceeds to support migrants who make the dangerous journey to Europe across the Mediterranean.

"Aliens," released late Thursday alongside an animated video, is the latest single from Coldplay's upcoming EP "Kaleidoscope."

Coldplay said that proceeds from "Aliens" would support the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a charity in Malta that sends search and rescue teams to save some among the thousands making the dangerous trek to Europe.

Ostensibly about extraterrestrials, the song alludes metaphorically to the migrant crisis with frontman Chris Martin singing, "Just an alien / We just want to get home again."

The song is set to a somber electronic drum-beat and driven, like many Coldplay songs, by the clean, ringing guitar sound of Jonny Buckland.

Coldplay said the band co-wrote the song with Brian Eno, the godfather of ambient music known for his work with David Bowie.

Coldplay has long championed humanitarian causes and released the song just after playing the latest Global Citizen concert in Germany, which aimed to press the Group of 20 major economies to commit to development.

"Kaleidoscope," a five-song EP, follows Coldplay's 2015 album "A Head Full of Dreams" which the band had hinted might be its last full-length work.

The EP, originally slated for release last month, will come out on July 14 in digital formats and on August 4 on CDs and vinyl, the band's label said.