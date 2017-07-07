LOSANGELES:- Ed Sheeran insists he hasn’t quit Twitter, he simply no longer wants to read comments about himself. The ‘Shape of You’ singer has clarified his recent comments about the abuse he receives on the social media site and insisted he hasn’t walked away for good, he’s just stopped reading comments sent to him. He wrote on Instagram: ‘’Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything; I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo (sic)’’ Ed previously said he had ‘’come off Twitter completely’’ because there was too many ‘’mean’’ people out to ‘’ruin’’ his day.–GN

He said: ‘’I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. ‘’One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head- for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.’’ The 26-year-old star recalled one particular incident where Lady GaGa’s fans mistakenly thought he was criticising the ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker in an interview.