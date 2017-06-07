LOS ANGELES:- Guns N’ Roses are ‘’planning on’’ releasing another album, according to guitarist Richard Fortus. The ‘Paradise City’ rockers - currently comprised of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese - haven’t ‘’started recording anything’’ for a potential seventh studio album just yet, but guitarist Richard Fortus believes the idea of a new album would be ‘’too good not to happen’’. He said: ‘’We haven’t started recording anything, when I say that, as far as in the studio doing an album.

We’ve been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record. ‘’It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point, that’s how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now, and I definitely hope that we do, and I think we’re all sort of counting on it, and we’re also planning on it.’’