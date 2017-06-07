Bollywood actor and member of the Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Paresh Rawal, has recently shown interest in working with Pakistani television.

Paresh Rawal recently came under fire for his controversial tweets against writer Arundhati Roy but it seems that he has taken a soft stance on Pak-India tensions.

While talking about professional opportunities in Pakistan, the Hera Pheri actor said, “Yes, I would love to work in Pakistani films and shows. I love all Pakistani TV serials like Humsafar, the way they act, the story, the writing, the language...it’s all good. I feel our shows are boring.".

Earlier in a 2014 interview, he ranked some Bollywood films as inferior to Pakistani shows.

Paresh said, “We cannot compare our films with Pakistani films. Pakistani films are much better than our films and we also need to forget Bollywood and start making some more smart films where we don't take our audience for granted and think that they will not understand what we want to convey.”

While he is against the idea of a ban on Pak-India cultural exchange, he admits that the times may not allow it to happen at times.

“There should be no ban on anyone or anything. Even in Hindi Medium there was a Pakistani actress but nothing happened as the mood is good in the country,” he said.