London-Ed Sheeran has teased that another collaboration with Taylor Swift will “definitely” happen but could not be drawn on when exactly a duet would be released.

The ‘Galway Girl’ hitmaker promised fans he will be hitting the studio with the ‘Shake It Off’ singer again, following their impressive 2013 hit ‘Everything Has Changed’.

However, Ed wouldn’t be drawn on an exact date, and when asked by E! News when fans could expect the song, he simply said: “Certainly in our lifetime.”

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer - who unveiled his latest LP ‘Divide’ last week - thinks Taylor could be releasing new music before the year is out. He shared previously: “Taylor Swift isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year. Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records.”

Ed and Taylor have been great friends for a long time now and the flame-haired singer believes that is the case because they both know what it was like to be the “underdog” at school but admits they can sometimes take their competitiveness too far. He explained: “There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor was never the popular kid in school.