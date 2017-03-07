Los Angeles-Angelina Jolie hopes the people of Cambodia are ‘’proud’’ of her new film ‘First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers’ - which documents the genocide that happened under the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s - and that the movie doesn’t incite ‘’hatred’’.

The ‘Maleficent’ star stepped behind the camera to direct the movie, which is based on the story of human rights activist Loung Ung, who lived through the genocide that happened under the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.

Speaking about the film, she said: ‘’I hope this doesn’t bring up hatred. I hope this doesn’t bring up blame. I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they’ve survived. ‘’I thought, ‘What story do I feel is really important to tell?’ I felt this war that happened 40 years ago and what happened to these people was not properly understood. And not just for the world, but for the people of the country. I wanted them to be able to reflect on it in a way that they could absorb. ‘’I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they survived. And I hope it sheds light on what it is to be Cambodian, and the beauty and love of the family.’’