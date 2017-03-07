In an emotional message to her father, actress and writer Mira Sethi, has appreciated the efforts of Najam Sethi, on arranging the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

In a post on her social media page, the actress wrote about the atmosphere inside Gaddafi Stadium during the final match.

While sitting in the stadium she said old, young, male and female are happy because something good is happening.

“Some kids who are too young to know but they are smiling because their parents are smiling,” she wrote.

Mira Sethi further lauded the hard work of her father, for conducting this match in Pakistan.

The actress wrote that Najam Sethi was really worried after major foreign players refusing to come to Pakistan for PSL final, but he still managed to arrange it.

She said that he was so happy that he was wearing winters suit in this hot weather.

“The stadium is lit up. Pakistan is lit up. May this flicker grow into a steady ray that arcs over this land,” she wrote.