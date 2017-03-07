It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

After two seasons, 37 episodes and 727 days without her (Heck yes, we've been counting!), Nina Dobrev is retuning to The Vampire Dairies just in time for the series finale -- and only ET has your exclusive first look at Elena's breathtaking reunion with Damon!

(We're warning you now, Delena fans -- you might want to lay some pillows on the ground so that you have something soft to break your fall when you inevitably pass out from an overload of feels…)

In our heart-pounding sneak peek above, Damon and Stefan are admitting that Katherine "won," but the conversation comes to a shocking halt when they catch sight of Elena's very empty casket.

"Earlier, Bonnie's heart stopped," a confused Stefan says to his brother. "She said she saw Elena."

And just when our hearts are about to explode with anticipation, a very-much-alive Elena steps out from the shadows of the room and whispers a single word: "Damon?"

Press play over and over again on the video above to witness all of the Damon and Elena reunion magic and don’t miss The Vampire Diaries' full night series finale event beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW!

How are you feeling Vampire Diaries fans? Was that Delena reunion everything you could've hoped for?