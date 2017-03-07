London-It’s got witches, wizards and animatronic owls. And now Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has got 11 Olivier Award nominations. That makes it the most nominated new play in Olivier history. The musical Groundhog Day, which begins on Broadway this month, has picked up eight nominations. Glenda Jackson receives her first nomination since 1984 following her return to the stage as King Lear. Her leading role at London’s Old Vic last year was her first stage appearance for 25 years after giving up acting for politics in the early 1990s. Full list of nominees Billie Piper with Brendan Cowell in Yerma Billie Piper with Brendan Cowell in Yerma Joining her in a very strong best actress category are Cherry Jones, Billie Piper and Ruth Wilson for their performances in The Glass Menagerie, Yerma and Hedda Gabler respectively.