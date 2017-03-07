London-You may know Kwame Kwei-Armah best as the paramedic Finlay Newton in the BBC’s Casualty.

But it’s 13 years since he left the television series and since then he’s carved a hugely successful career in the theatre.

His new stage show is about the reggae legend Bob Marley. But he insists, it is “absolutely not” a jukebox musical, where the songs take precedence over the plot. Kwei-Armah, the writer and director of One Love, The Bob Marley Musical, says it is not “sing-a-long-a-Bob”, but “a play with music”. He admitted though that it was a “delicate” balancing act trying to keep in enough songs the audience will recognise. So hits including No Woman No Cry, Jamming, Three Little Birds and Redemption Song are among 30 tracks that feature in the show.

Rehearsals for the Bob Marley musical Image caption Rehearsals are taking place for the show, which opens on 10 March But One Love is not your usual musical hero, womb to tomb story. Instead it focuses on just three years in Marley’s life and career, which Kwei-Armah says are “very significant” in “understanding the hero’s journey of the man.”