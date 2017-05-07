LOS ANGELES (FF): Drew Barrymore thinks the lead character from ‘Finding Dory’s mantra, ‘Just keep swimming’, is great advice for life.

The 41-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, two, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - has learned not to let setbacks in her professional and personal life get her down too much and thinks the lead character from ‘Finding Dory’ has a great motto for everyone to follow.

She said: ‘’It’s unrealistic to think everything you do is going to be successful.