LOS ANGELES-Charlie Sheen says he suffered with ‘borderline dementia’ while on a cocktail of drugs to treat his HIV.

The 51-year-old actor - who revealed in 2015 that he is HIV-positive - explained that the cocktail of drugs he used to take to manage the disease had serious side effects.

He said: ‘’[The drugs] kept me suppressed and alive, but I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia.’’ However, Charlie says he has had no side effects since he started the weekly injectable therapy PRO 140 instead. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, he said: ‘’I’ve started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life.

‘’When I was first diagnosed, I knew it wasn’t a death sentence but it was just a giant frickin’ bummer.

‘’I accept the gift of being alive. I could run and hide from this whole thing and not be outspoken and honest and open about it, but I’ve chosen a path that’s the opposite.’’