LOS ANGELES-Demi Moore is being sued by the family of a man who drowned in her pool two years ago.

The body of 21-year-old Edenilson Steven Valle was discovered at the bottom of the pool at Demi’s Los Angeles home following a small party thrown by her caretaker and Demi has now been named as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Valle’s parents.

TMZ reports that Valle’s parents claim in their lawsuit that ‘’there were no depth markers or any safety signage in the 10-foot-deep pool, there were rocks around the pool which created a trip hazard’’.

They also allege that the temperature in the pool was 101 degrees, which ‘’compromises brain function’’.

Demi, 54, wasn’t at home when the death occurred but revealed she had been left devastated by the tragedy.

She said in a statement at the time: ‘’I am in absolute shock. I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news.

‘’The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends. I ask that you please respect the privacy of all concerned during this sensitive time.’’ It was previously reported that Valle didn’t know how to swim, and his body was discovered after the caretaker and some friends returned to the property after going out briefly.

Law enforcement sources said at the time: ‘’The man who died did not know how to swim and it appears he slipped and fell in the pool.’’