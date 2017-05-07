LOS ANGELES:- Samuel L Jackson was unimpressed to learn Brie Larson wanted to cast Bill Murray in ‘Unicorn Store’, so asked for a part himself. The Oscar-winning actress is making her directorial debut in the upcoming comedy and her ‘Kong: Skull Island’ co-star put her on the spot when he learned she was pursuing Bill Murray for a role in the film. He recalled: ‘’[I asked her] ‘So do you really think Bill Murray is a better actor than I am?’ ‘’I pretty much asked her for the part.’’ And the 68-year-old actor was impressed by Brie’s abilities behind the camera. He said: ‘’She was well prepared.... co-operative. She knew why she hired me.–FF