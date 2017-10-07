LOS ANGELES:- Niall Horan has announced an extensive UK and Europe tour. The 24-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ - which hits shelves on October 20 - and after having announced tours in support of the record across America and Australia, the Irish native has now taken to social media to reveal details of a UK and European leg. The shows, which take place in early 2018, will see the ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker travel around the UK and Ireland in March, visiting cities including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, and Brighton.