LAHORE-In the lead up to the 7th PFDC Bridal Week being held from the 14th to 16th of October, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council share information on their evolved bridal show concept, participating designers along with growing corporate synergies.

Enlarging the scope of the bridal platform, this year the council welcomes two distinct set of shows: In the early evening, the PFDC brings to fashion week bridal and trousseau shows for popular, commercially acclaimed brands. Later in the evening, the PFDC presents shows from luxury design houses. The PFDC also welcomes seasoned jeweler GOLD by Reama Malik in collaboration with one of Pakistan’s most eminent and reclusive couturiers, Wasim Khan. Also showcasing this year are Ali Xeeshan Theatre Studio, Fahad Hussayn, MAHGUL, Misha Lakhani, Nickie Nina, Nomi Ansari, Saira Shakira, Sana Safinaz, Sania Maskatiya, Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridals, Shamsha Hashwani and Shiza Hassan.

The early evening show platform will welcome Ahmad Sultan, Faiza Saqlain, Farah & Fatima, IVY Couture by Shazia & Sehr, JEEM by Hamza Bokhari, Sara Rohale Asghar, Tabya Khan, and Zuria Dor.

Sehyr Saigol, Chairperson of the PFDC said, “We work tirelessly to ensure the integrity of our platforms be it luxury/prét or bridal, and to make sure each fashion week is an authentic and much anticipated platform to set trends, define style, introduce new concepts and talent,” she said.