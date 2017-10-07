The Punjab Film Censor Board has banned Na Maloom Afraad 2 in Punjab after 5 weeks of screening.

PFCB issued a notification in which the movie has been banned from further screening in cinemas of Punjab citing "persistent complaints from different quarters" as the reason behind the sudden ban.

The reason has not been clearly elaborated by the censor board.

The film was barred from screening in the UAE due to alleged misrepresentation of Arabs as NMA's plot involves an Arab sheikh and his gold toilet.

NMA2 stars Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Urwa Hocane and new face Hania Amir.

The movie has been shot in Cape Town and Karachi and the plot has been moved forward by three years, narrating the story how the trio of Na Maloom Afraad meets again in Cape Town and the adventures that then follow. The movie’s duration is 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The movie has been directed by Nabeel Qureshi and the script has been written by Fizza A Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi.