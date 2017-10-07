LAHORE-Strongly moving towards its release at the end of this year, the highly-anticipated movie Rangreza’s aesthetically powerful poster has been released.

The poster shows the main cast of the movie, Bilal Ashraf, Urwa Hocane and Gohar Rasheed as depicted in their roles. Following Janaan’s widest release for a Pakistani film internationally, Rangreza is now set to break a new record number of countries as part of its worldwide distribution strategy, establishing a whole new benchmark for Pakistani cinema on a global platform.

Making one of the most expensive Pakistani film productions to date, Rangreza is a musical romance directed by Aamir Mohiuddin, featuring Gohar Rasheed, Bilal Ashraf, Urwa Hocane and Saleem Miraj in the principal cast.

Musical legend, Abida Parveen, features prominently on the sound tracks, composed by the film’s writer, Akhtar Qayyum. The film is presented by Vision Art Films, Usman Malkani Films, Distribution Club (PVT) Ltd, Munir Hussain Films UK and Pepe’s Piri Piri and will be distributed worldwide by B4U Motion Pictures.

Munir Hussain, Head of Munir Hussain Film UK says, “I’m very excited to bring another highly anticipated film, which will showcase the growing strength of Pakistani cinema. We have some creative plans in place for the release,” he said.

Aamir Mohiuddin, director of the movie says, “Rangreza is a movie that will touch millions of hearts. The entire team has put in their best and this will be another significant milestone for the Pakistani cinema,” he said.